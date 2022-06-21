Saturday, June 18th marked the four-year anniversary of XXXTENTACION's death. And while fans commemorated him online, his mother said that many of them flew across the country to pay their respects at his mausoleum in Florida.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Cleopatra Bernard sat down with TMZ this week where she revealed that she was surprised when she went to visit her son's mausoleum in Florida and saw a crowd of fans who were waiting to pay respects. She explained that there was no planned event to honor XXXTENTACION on his anniversary but fans came through to show their support on their own.

Bernard explained that fans came from places like Los Angeles and Virginia to pay their respects at the early hours of the morning. She only arrived at 4 p.m. to open the mausoleum for the viewing when she witnessed a huge crowd. Two individuals were invited to join her for a candle lit vigil that same evening.

XXXTENTACION fans were treated to a new project earlier this month to accompany the Hulu documentary surrounding his life. Look At Me: The Album includes 25 songs that were previously only available on Soundcloud and YouTube. It also included "True Love" ft. Kanye West, which also landed on Donda 2 earlier this year.

We'll keep you posted on more updates surrounding new music from XXXTENTACION's estate. Check out footage below.

[Via]