XXXTENTACION's mom has had a lot to deal with since the passing of her son. Not only has she been grieving his loss but has also had to take control of his estate. There have been a few legal issues that she's had on her plate including the hospital bill from the rapper's death. Earlier this month, she was hit with a hefty hospital bill stemming from X's death in June 2018. According to The Blast, she's finally settled things with the hospital and can now focus on other matters pertaining to the rapper's estate.



David Livingston/Getty Images

X's estate, which is run by his mom, Cleopatra Bernard, was hit with a claim by the North Broward Medical Center who said they owe them over $10K in hospital bills. The $10K stemmed from the services provided to X when he was shot last year. Now, she's cleared off the bill which was $10,417.26 which means she could put her efforts towards X's estate.

Back in June, Cleopatra Bernard announced on behalf of X's estate that a new album from the rapper would arrive soon. Last week, she shared what appears to be the first single off of the project, "Royalty." The dancehall-influenced record included features from dancehall icon Vybz Kartel, as well as Stefflon Don and Bob Marley's son, Ky-mani Marley.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information on new music from X.