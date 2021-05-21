There is a legal war happening between XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and the late rapper's brother, Corey Pack. XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was murdered in Florida back in the summer of 2018, and NBC Miami reports that since that time, there have been complaints filed regarding the monies left to his estate.

It's reported that just last week, Pack filed court documents against Bernard, alleging that Onfroy's mother has been hiding money from him by creating "holding and other companies and transferred money into them from the estate." There wasn't a specific number listed in the report, but it is stated that Pack claims millions of dollars have been transferred.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

This isn't the first set of legal woes for Pack and Bernard; it's said that last summer he sued her because he wanted his share of Onfroy's estate which NBC Miami claims was valued at somewhere around $50 million. Bernard has control of her late son's estate and while she has 50 percent interest, Pack and another of Onfroy's brothers reportedly were given 25 percent each.

The "fraudulent transfer complaint seeks to recover assets being transferred from the probate estate by XXX’s mother, Cleo Bernard, in order to deprive our client Corey Pack, of a recovery, if he’s successful in his efforts to secure his inheritance rights either under his late brother's trust or will," said Pack's attorney, Robert Stock.

Things got a tad muddled when Bernard reportedly made a paternity agreement with Jenesis Sanchez, the mother of Onfroy's son, a child that was born months after his death. Bernard hasn't publicly responded to the report or accusations of illegally hiding funds from Onfroy's siblings.

