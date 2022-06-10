XXXTentacion's "Look At Me: The Album" Revisits Late Rapper's Catalog Ft. Kanye West & Ski Mask The Slump God

After much anticipation, XXXTentacion's posthumous project has arrived. The late rapper's estate recently shared the praised—and criticized—documentary about the controversial rapper, and while some of its content spoke to the negative aspects of his life and career, his fans appreciated the honest representation.

"XXXTentacion gave a voice to his generation. The creative force born Jahseh Onfroy has emerged as one of the most influential artists of this century with over 60 million records sold in the United States and tens of billions of global streams," a press release reads. "HULU premieres the documentary LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION in 2022, and he unveils more music. X’s spirit and voice resound louder than ever now."

LOOK AT ME: THE ALBUM features 11 of the rapper's earliest songs on all streaming platforms for the first time, 13 of his beloved tracks from his previously released records, as well as "True Love," a collaboration with Kanye "Ye" West that was featured on Donda 2.

Stream LOOK AT ME: THE ALBUM and revisit XXXTentacion's catalog.

Tracklist

SIDE ONE: LOOK AT ME THEN

1. vice city

2. NEVER

3. rare

4. FUXK (feat. Ski Mask The Slump God)

5. WingRiddenAngel

6. King Of The Dead

7. FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION (Interlude)

8. #ImSippinTeaInYoHood

9. I spoke to the devil in miami, he said everything would be fine

10. Willy Wonka Was a Child Murderer

11. KILL ME (Pain From The Jail Phone)



SIDE TWO: LOOK AT ME NOW

1. Look At Me!

2. I Don't Wanna Do This Anymore

3. YuNg BrAtZ

4. Jocelyn Flores

5. Depression & Obsession

6. Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares

7. ALONE, PART 3

8. Moonlight

9. SAD!

10. changes

11. hope

12. before I close my eyes

13. Train food

14. True Love (XXXTENTACION & Ye)