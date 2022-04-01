XXXTentacion had a huge impact on the current crop of artists in the game. His SoundCloud output is considered legendary by many, and in some ways, his passing was an end to an era. When X died, there was one artist who sort of upheld the mantle, and that artist was Juice WRLD. With his melodies and hitmaking ability, there was no doubt that Juice was inspired by the path that X forged.

Prior to Juice's passing, he was always talking about X and how he wanted to collaborate with him. In fact, over the past couple of years, DJ Scheme has promised fans an X by Juice collab, noting that it does exist and that it could be released in the not-so-distant future.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Last night, X's Instagram account surprised fans with an image of Juice and X's faces stitched together. As you can imagine, this immediately led to speculation that a collab album is on the horizon. Both artists have had their fair share of posthumous releases, and this would be another one, for better or for worse.





There was no caption to give any sort of indication that something is on the way, however, as you can imagine, the internet is already in full theory mode. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you updates on this developing story.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Spotify