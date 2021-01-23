XXXTentacion is an artist who polarized fans while he was alive although, despite the varied responses to his music, there was no denying that he had a massive fanbase. A perfect example of this is the fact that just this past week, X's 2018 track "SAD!" officially hit over 1 billion views on YouTube, which is a pretty incredible achievement.

Today marks what would have been XXXTentacion's 23rd birthday and to celebrate, many fans are going back into his catalog and listening to some of their favorite X songs. As a way to honor the artist, XXXTentacion's estate took to his Instagram story, where they shared a birthday wish X had all the way back in 2018. In the image below, you can see that at the time, X just wanted to see a more peaceful world.

Image via Instagram

"My birthday wish is to unite the world and to end the huge physical and spiritual war going on, let us all agree to disagree," XXXTentacion wrote.

Over the course of the last three years, it truly feels like the world has gotten worse for wear especially with COVID-19 continuing to rage on throughout the world. Hopefully, X's wish is someday realized considering it would be an immense positive for our world.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images