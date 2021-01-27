A child's birthday is a milestone that parents are excited to celebrate, but for Jenesis Sanchez, the season is bittersweet. Tuesday (January 26) marked little Gekyume's second birthdayâanother momentous occasion that would be celebrated without his father, Jahseh "XXXTentacion" Onfroy. The rapper was murdered in June 2018 and following his death, his mother revealed that his girlfriend, Jenesis, was expecting. In honor of Gekumye's birthday, Jenesis has reportedly penned a letter to her late boyfriend where she highlights their son's growth and personality.

"I used to think where did I go wrong in a past life when I lost you," reads the letter that was obtained by XXL. "Now all I can think about is you and I must of done something right to create such a divine being. Gekyume. He's getting so big it's crazy. To think he's about to be two, how times passing. He's so grown saying words 'Mama,' 'Papa' when he sees your photos. It's a bittersweet moment for me every time. He's so handsome and has so much personality. Super intelligent, bubbly and full of energy. I can't with his little attitude, just like yours *eye roll*. But lowkey warms my heart."

Jenesis posted a tribute video where she is seen writing and heard reading the letter. You can watch that below and look through more photos of the happy two-year-old.

