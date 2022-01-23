XXXTENTACION's team and family have put forth many efforts in hopes to keep his memory and legacy alive since his death in 2018. As well as releasing a handful of posthumous albums and giving their blessing to let other artists use features from him, X's estate also has set in motion a documentary about the slain hip-hop icon.

On Jan. 23, what would have been X's 24th birthday, his estate released an announcement in celebration of the occasion. Along with confirming the production of the documentary, they have set up a website and twitter account called MakeOutHill to allow fans to keep up with XXXTENTACION related news and updates: https://www.makeouthill.com/ @makeouthill

To top if off, X's estate also announced that they will be putting his 2014 fan-favorite song "vice city" on streaming platforms this Friday (Jan. 28). Inspired by the Grand Theft Auto video game series, "vice city" was X's first release on SoundCloud, and currently has over 64 million streams. They explained that this release will be part of their efforts to make all of his unofficial releases available on streaming platforms eventually: "It is important to us to continue to honor Jah’s legacy, and in that spirit we are planning an exciting 2022. One of our first initiatives is to get as much of X’s music from his earliest days as an artist up on all DSPs. We have been working diligently to clear as much of it as possible, and we are excited to announce our first release this Friday with “vice city” hitting all streaming services for the first time. We will continue to release music as we clear it, and are making sure we do it in a way that stays true to how X released each song originally."

This announcement was also accompanied by a trailer for MakeOutHill, which includes old clips of X performing and audio of other rappers like Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD and Joey Bada$$ speaking on X's impact.

Check out the video below and tune into the release of "vice city" on DSPs on Friday (Jan. 28).