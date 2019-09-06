mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

XXXTENTACION's "? (Deluxe)" Is Packed With Memories & A Few New Additions

Erika Marie
September 06, 2019 01:48
? (Deluxe)
XXXTENTACION

It's 53 tracks in total.


As fans await the XXXTENTACION documentary that is said to be in development, the rapper's team has released the deluxe edition of his hit album ?. The 20-year-old Florida native was just getting started with his career when he was ruthlessly gunned down in a robbery at a motorcycle dealership. June 18 marked the one year anniversary of XXXTENTACION's death, and to celebrate his life and art, ? (Deluxe) has been released.

This updated version of the album contains, obviously, the original 18 songs included on the March 2018 release. The emo rapper's 2017 EP A Ghetto Christmas Carol was added to this special edition set, along with instrumentals, voice memos, a tribute from composer Yoko Shimomura, and a new song featuring rapper Rico Nasty. It's a beautiful way for fans to remember the slain artist as they celebrate the work he left behind. Check out the 5-track project and share your favorite ? moments.

Tracklist

1. Introduction (instructions)
2. Alone, Part 3
3. Moonlight
4. Sad!
5. the remedy for a broken heart (why am I so in love)
6. Floor 555
7. Numb
8. infinity (888) ft. Joey Bada$$
9. going down! 
10. Pain = BESTFRIEND ft. Travis Barker
11. $$$ ft. Matt OX
12. love yourself (interlude)
13. SMASH! ft. PnB Rock
14. I don’t even speak spanish lol ft. Rio Santana, Judah and Carlos Andrez
15. changes
16. Hope
17. schizophrenia
18. before I close my eyes

1. ALONE, PART 3 - Instrumental
2. Moonlight - Instrumental
3. SAD! - Instrumental
4. the remedy for a broken heart (why am I so in love) - Instrumental
5. Floor 555 - Instrumental
6. NUMB - Instrumental
7. infinity (888) - Instrumental
8. going down! - Instrumental
9. Pain = BESTFRIEND - Instrumental
10. $$$ - Instrumental
11. love yourself (interlude) - Instrumental
12. SMASH! - Instrumental
13. I don't even speak spanish lol - Instrumental
14. changes - Instrumental
15. Hope - Instrumental
16. schizophrenia - Instrumental
17. before I close my eyes - Instrumental

1. Nocturne (A Tribute to XXXTENTACION) by Yoko Shimomura
2. Hope - Freestyle
3. Jah on drums
4. NUMB - Acoustic
5. #PROUDCATOWNERREMIX ft. Rico Nasty
6. A GHETTO CHRISTMAS CAROL
7. hate will never win
8. UP LIKE AN INSOMNIAC - Freestyle
9. Red Light!
10. Indecision
11. voice memo 1: ALONE, PART 3
12. voice memo 2: SAD!
13. voice memo 3: Moonlight
14. voice memo 4: the remedy for a broken heart
15. voice memo 5: going down!
16. voice memo 6: changes
17. voice memo 7: before I close my eyes
18. voice memo 8: SAD! video concept

