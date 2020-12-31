mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

XXXTentacion's Debut Single "Look At Me!" Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary

Alex Zidel
December 31, 2020 10:36
239 Views
44
8
Bad Vibes Forever/EMPIREBad Vibes Forever/EMPIRE
Bad Vibes Forever/EMPIRE

Look At Me!
XXXTENTACION

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
hottttt
68% (14)
Rate
Audience Rating
9 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

XXXTentacion released his raucous debut single "Look At Me!" five years ago.


When this song came on the loudspeaker at the function five years ago, the looks on everyone's faces were perfect. A mix of confusion, intrigue, and rage came across the crowd when "Look At Me!" blasted into our ears, being played at basically every party, and still serving as a staple to hype up any festival crowd. XXXTentacion's debut single, the raucous "Look At Me!" is officially 5-years-old, celebrating its anniversary on December 30.

The song was initially a sleeper hit, premiering on producer Cristian Rojas' SoundCloud page on December 30, 2015 before being made more available in the following month. It helped the Florida native XXXTentacion burst into superstardom, blowing up while the rapper was in jail. After Drake seemingly recycled some of X's flows in his own record "KMT", everything was set in stone for XXX to become a household name for rap enthusiasts.

If your New Year's Eve plans include an apartment party with your immediate bubble tonight, be sure to add this one to the playlist for throwback vibes.

Rest in peace to XXXTentacion, one of the most talented songwriters of his generation.

Quotable Lyrics:

You put a gun on my mans
I put a hole in your parents
I just got lean on my Ksubis
I got a Uzi, no Uzi

XXXTENTACION
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  4
  8
  239
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
XXXTENTACION look at me anniversary tbt throwback throwback thursday
8 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS XXXTentacion's Debut Single "Look At Me!" Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary
44
8
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject