XXXTentacion was killed in June of 2018 after a robbery outside of a vehicle dealership in Florida. It was a shocking murder with the aftermath being caught on camera and being posted to social media. Since then, the alleged killers - Trayvon Newsome, Dedrick D. Williams, and Michael Boatwright - have all been arrested and are currently awaiting their murder trials.

X's family and friends have been hoping for justice to be served, and recently, X's father Dwayne Onfroy took to his Instagram story where he advocated for the justice he hopes to see. As you can see in the image below, Onfroy wants the killers to receive life without parole, while also noting that he hopes the gunman gets the death penalty.

"Y'all killed that young man, that father, that son, that brother without a cause. I say this no malice in my heart," Onfroy wrote. "I am seeking life without parole for the participants in the robbery and cold-blooded murder of my son and the man who pulled the trigger 'I am going to seek the death penalty.'"

Losing a child is certainly one of the most difficult things someone can experience, so it's no surprise that Onfroy would voice this sentiment. For now, however, it remains to be seen how the pending murder case will play out.

Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic-Getty Images