A year and some change after his tragic shooting death, the second posthumous album to come of XXXTentacion, Bad Vibes Forever, will finally arrive this Fall. Since before his death, the South Florida-bred artist teased the arrival of BVF, but unfortunately never got to finish the body of work.

It now sits as one of the most anticipated projects of the year and his management has confirmed that although X never to finish the cuts, the "whos-who" of the industry have stepped into bringing the project to completion.

"A lot of records, like 'School Shooter' featuring Lil Wayne or 'Hearteater,' Jahseh saved for this point in his career when he was more established, so they would be better received, "Sounds Music Group CEO Solomon Sobande tells Billboard. "A lot of things he had worked on, almost complete ideas, weren’t finished -- maybe [they] only had one verse and a hook or only a beat. To fill out those songs, a who’s who of the music industry came out to help us."

Sobande adds that it is X's mother Cleopatra Bernard who served as executive producer on the effort while John Cunningham produced most of the project. Additional production credits will include DJ Carnage and JonFX.

Vocals on the Bad Vibes Forever is a stacked and varied bunch. Notably, X has a song with Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don, and Vybz Kartel.

"Jah did the song with Ky-Mani, and after he passed, his mom set it up so I could go to Jamaica, visit Vybz in jail and get his verse," Sobande confirms.

In addition, listeners can expect to hear from Tory Lanez, Mavado, Blink-182, and even Lil Nas X on a country song.