Upon hearing that XXXTentacion was not destined to debut at the top spot of the Billboard album charts last week with his final posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever, his estate issued a message to his fans to run up the streams to make the late Jahseh Onfroy proud. Last year's Skins experienced a strong debut, clocking in 132K album units moved in its first week. In comparison, Bad Vibes Forever only ended up with 65,000 units moved. For an artist that had so much buzz around him during his lifetime and immediately following his death, that's an insane drop-off and it will surely upset his estate.

The star's family sent out a letter to all of his followers late last week, informing them that the project was not on pace to perform as well as they had hoped. Roddy Ricch ended up claiming the top spot and, four spots down, XXXTentacion debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. While that's still a very impressive feat, it's not what X's estate publicly wished for.

With features from blink-182, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Stefflon Don, Trippie Redd, and many more, Bad Vibes Forever is expected to be the last-ever body of work released by XXXTentacion. Have you listened to it yet?