Before his untimely passing, XXXTentacion had detailed plans to roll out a trilogy of sorts, consisting of ?, Skins, and Bad Vibes Forever. Unfortunately, he was murdered before his musical vision could manifest in full, leaving ? as the lone project to be completed in full. In the wake of his death, his estate has been vigilant in bringing the remaining two albums to life, even if they remain in unfinished states. Though some fans have expressed concern over the posthumous releases, others have been content to see fragments of Triple X's creativity once again, if only as reminders. Now, the trilogy is set to close out with Bad Vibes Forever, which releases in full on Friday, December 6th.

As of today, the stacked tracklist to the extensive project has been revealed, and it's absolutely star-studded with both former collaborators and newcomers. Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, PNB Rock, Trippie Redd, Killstation, Noah Cyrus, Joey Bada$$, Killstation, Craig Xen, Sauce Walka, Joyner Lucas, and Blink 182 are some of the names attached, though fans might lament the lack of a Ski Mask The Slump God feature. It's clear that Triple X's estate is looking to close this circle on a high note, and we can only hope Bad Vibes Forever serves as closure to what ? began in March of 2018.

Check out the full tracklist below, as revealed on XXXTentacion's Make Out Hill Instagram. Are you excited for this one?