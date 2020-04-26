The coronavirus pandemic has shut down the world but while many simply have to stay home in an attempt to slow down the spread, prisons across the world have proven to be ill-equipped for such an emergency. Due to this, some inmates are being released early while others are being forced to cope with the situation behind bars.

Per All Hip Hop, One of the men accused of killing XXXTENTACION, Dedrick Williams, has wrote the judge a letter pleading to be released on bond until the current situation with coronavirus "blows over."

"I am sending you this letter to save my life. Recently a deputy at the Broward County main jail gave an inmate the coronavirus. This matter makes me afraid because my immune system is very weak. And here at the jail they aren't testing anyone," Williams wrote in a letter. "I am asking to be given a bond so I can avoid catching the coronavirus. Even if it's only to be out on bond and have and house arrest until this disease blows over."

He added, "I ask for this request so my children won't be without a father and my mom without a son. Please and thank you judge and I hope that you and your family are safe as well."

