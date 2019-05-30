When we lost XXXTentacion, we lost somebody who was working to become a better man. Somebody that actively tried to change and reflect his true self in his art. XXXTentacion was heavily misunderstood and he let out so much emotion in his music. You got the sense that his story had not yet been fully communicated, which is why his passing was so difficult to process. A large number of his peers have tried to keep his legacy alive in the year following his murder, including Ski Mask The Slump God, the Members Only collective, and X's former rival Trippie Redd.



Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Trippie Redd and XXXTentacion didn't always get along. They collaborated on "Fuck Love" but after that, they seemingly had a major falling out, which lasted until the weeks leading to X's death. Trippie likely regrets holding such a heavy grudge against Jahseh though because now that he's gone, he's been one of the most vocal members of the hip-hop community in remembering his fallen brother. Today, Trips shared a photo of a FaceTime call he had with XXX before his passing, leaving his caption blank and holding a virtual moment of silence. In the photo, Jah smiles bright on the phone screen, clearly excited to be speaking with one of his friends. The comments section serves as somewhat of a memorial zone with fans of the late rapper sharing their own messages amongst one another.

Long Live Jahseh. We miss you.