It appears XXXTentacion’s mother was just granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker who tried to break into her home multiple times recently.

TheBlast reports that X’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, filed a petition for a restraining order against a 24-year-old New York man named Donavon Banton. She accuses Banton of stalking the late rapper’s family and traveling to Florida multiple times in the past couple months. She said the man came to Florida to harass her and has repeatedly done so. As a result, a judge recently signed off on an order of protection against stalking violence.

David Livingston/Getty Images

But that’s not the end of it. What really is weird is that the stalker is saying that the late rapper has been in contact with him and that he's been receiving “sadistic messages” from XXXtentacion. He told officers the only way to stop the sadistic game was to contact XXXTentacion’s mother.

He told police that X’s mother “possessed him by the use of witchcraft and is using witchcraft to spiritually attack him.” But if you ask me this all sounds like a case of the crazies. The last time Banton was arrested outside her Florida resident was last month when he was found with a small ax, pry bar and two pairs of gloves. He was arrested on charges of felony burglary dwelling/structure cause, possess burglary tools with intent to use, burglary/dwelling structure or conveyance armed, stalking-follow harass cyberstalk another and criminal mischief over $1000.

Banton is currently behind bars awaiting a court hearing. Hopefully this is the last we hear of this kid and story. RIP X.

[Via]