The man who broke into the home of XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and has allegedly been stalking her, has officially been charged. According to The Blast, the Florida Assistant State Attorney has filed 5 criminal charges against Donovan Marlon Banton. Court documents read that Banton has been charged with damage to structure/dwelling, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, and stalking. This news comes after the court's recent order that Banton undergo a mental examination to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Banton has been accused of stalking the late rapper's mother over the course of several months. A police report reveals that Banton allegedly drove from New York to Florida on a few separate occasions in an attempt to make contact with Bernard. During his last attempted intrusion, he allegedly tried to get Bernard to open the door of her home and threw a brick through her back window, before retrieving the brick and smashing the window of her Range Rover. The police were called, and officers found Banton with a small ax, a pry bar, and two pairs of gloves.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

During questioning, Banton admitted that the reason he has been trying to contact Bernard is because he has supposedly been receiving "sadistic messages" from X in his dreams. He believed that the only way to put an end to these "sadistic games" was to find X's mother. Bernard was granted a criminal protective order against Banton, who has entered a not guilty plea to all charges. This developing legal battle follows Bernard's separate custody dispute with X's baby mother, Jenesis Sanchez, which has officially reached settlement.