Even though he's not here to experience the joy attached to earning such an achievement, we know that XXXTentacion would have been ecstatic to find out his highly-celebrated album ? is currently spending its hundredth week on the Billboard 200. The body of work is generally viewed as his most complete project, serving as his final studio album before he was tragically murdered in Florida. Since his death, two albums have been released posthumously under his name, but both of them were criticized for sounding unfinished by fans of the late artist.

There has been no shortage of post-death XXXTentacion music as the Florida rapper popped up on two different Lil Wayne albums, a Lil Pump single, a collaboration with Trippie Redd, and more. He remains one of the most controversial subjects in recent hip-hop history, with fans divided about how to tackle the topic of his life, legacy, and death. A large number of X supporters have attempted to erase his controversial past but the memories brought forth by his alleged actions against his ex-girlfriend, and his treatment of the LGBTQ+ community, are still very problematic.

Congratulations to the estate of XXXTentacion, who have been working hard to preserve the legacy of the late Jahseh Onfroy.