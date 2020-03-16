XXXTentacion Proved Himself To Hip-Hop Heads On "Infinity (888)" With Joey Bada$$

Today is the two-year anniversary of the release of ?, the album that opened many people's eyes to the creative legend that is XXXTentacion. The late Florida rapper is viewed by many young hip-hop fans as one of the defining forces of the new generation of rap and, although he is no longer with us, his legacy remains intact. Since his murder, two posthumous albums have been released under his name but his most popular project is still -- and likely always will be -- ?. The album contained a versatile bunch of offerings, including some aggressive screamo-inspired joints, emotional bangers, and boom-bap tracks like this one that proved XXXTentacion as a serious rapper to the world.

While it may be the only song like it on the collection, "infinity (888)" showed us that XXXTentacion could get into his lyrical bag if he wanted, spitting over now-unconventional boom-bap stylings. At the time of its release two years ago, Atlanta trap was running the scene with the rise of Lil Baby and Gunna commencing. XXXTentacion took a chance going in this direction and it paid off.

Revisit the two-year-old banger below and let us know your thoughts on XXXTentacion in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Travelin' through the infinity, uh

You not that n***a, pretend to be, uh

All that bullshit do not get to me, uh

I am a spirit, an entity, uh