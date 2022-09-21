There's yet to be a conviction in XXXTENTACION's murder case. It's been over four years since X's untimely death and the four suspects denied that they are guilty of the accused crimes.



Dedrick Williams, who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, makes his first appearance in Bond Court on June 21, 2018 in Fort Lauderale, Fla. Williams, 22, was booked into Broward's jail shortly after 11:30 p.m Wednesday on charges of murder without premeditation, violation of probation and driving without a valid license, records show. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The latest development in the case surrounds Kodak Black, who apparently interacted with X's alleged killers during his incarceration. Vlad TV reports the attorney for Dedrick Williams, Mauricio Padilla, filed to subpoena records and video from Broward County jail that reveal his client and Kodak Black interacted with one another behind bars.

Padilla described the footage as "vital" to proving Williams' innocence. The specific footage Padilla is seeking is from July 15th and 16th, 2022 between the times of 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in cells 5 and 7 unit 6A, where Yak and Williams were held. Padilla also wants any documentation of "keep separate orders" preventing his client from being held with other inmates.

Kodak Black and Williams were held at Broward County jail at the same time following Yak's arrest for prescription pills. Kodak Black bailed out a short time after.

It's unclear how Padilla will use this information to prove his client's innocence but the documents could be turned over as soon as the judge approves the motion.

Williams is one of three defendants -- Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome -- awaiting trial in XXXTENTACION's murder case. A fourth defendant, Robert Allen, copped a plea deal and will testify against the other three.

