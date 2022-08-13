It has been over four years since XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida, and the case against the suspects has dragged on. It was in June 2018 that the rapper, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was visiting a motorsports shop in Deerfield Beach when he was surprised by thieves while in his vehicle. Onfroy was reportedly boxed in by his assailants who murdered him in broad daylight. As his family and friends push forward his legacy, new reports stated that at least one of the suspects has copped to a plea deal.

Four suspects have been named in this case and according to NBC Miami, Robert Allen has entered a guilty plea.

Today (August 12), attorney Jim Lewis shared that Allen has "pled to a lesser included offense of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.”

Prosecutors alleged that the murder of Onfroy was the result of a botched robbery. The rapper reportedly visited a bank prior to going to the motorsports shop and withdrew approximately $50K. It is unclear if the authorities believed Onfroy was followed or if it was a chance encounter.

“Mr. Allen’s role in this, it was much less than the other three,” Lewis said as he mentioned the other defendants: Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, and Trayvon Newsome. “More of an accessory after the fact than really part of the planning. Certainly, he never got out of the car, never had a gun, never shot anybody.”

CBS News added that Allen will also be testifying against the other defendants as a part of his deal. Despite taking a plea, Allen could still be sentenced to life in prison. It is reported that he will not know his fate until his sentencing hearing on February 23.

