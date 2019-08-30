Over a year has passed since the murder of talented rapper XXXTentacion and still, we're waiting for the trial to begin, which will determine who killed the superstar. Despite being only 20-years-old, XXX is viewed by many as a modern-day legend, changing the game with his music and inspiring a world of depressed, young people. Four men are being accused of murdering the recording artist in plain daylight after a robbery-gone-wrong in Florida. One of whom, Michael Boatwright, is claiming that while he was questioned by the police, his rights were violated and he's demanding that his testimony be thrown out as a result.

According to The Blast, Boatwright reportedly believes that his testimony is invalid after filing paperwork to have it suppressed because of a possible violation of his rights. The man's lawyers have stated that, during an arrest for an unrelated drug charge in July of last year, a homicide detective started asking Boatwright questions about his background. Eight minutes into the interrogation, the suspect reportedly told the investigator that he "don't wanna talk no more" but police continued asking questions before having somebody come into the room to take pictures of Boatwright and order a DNA sample. Only then was Boatwright read his Miranda Rights.



Broward County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images -- Michael Boatwright, 22, a suspect in the shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on charges of first-degree murder July 10, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Boatwright is reportedly angry that the investigator continued asking questions after he refused to participate further. His lawyer states that he "maintained his absolute innocence but made a number of statements which the State may attempt to portray as incriminating at trial."

We will continue to keep a close eye on this matter as we inch closer to the beginning of the murder trial.