XXXTentacion was a generational talent and he was unfortunately taken away from the world far too soon. As we near the two-year anniversary of his shooting death, the artist is getting closer and closer to reaching a new milestone on Spotify.

With 958 million streams total, XXXTentacion's song "Moonlight" has become one of the top hundred songs of all-time on Spotify, joining two more of his hit records. The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, already hit the billion-streams mark for "SAD!" and "Jocelyn Flores," with the latter reaching that point recently.

There is a very good chance that "Moonlight" will become his third song to hit the billion point on the streaming service, as "changes" and "Fuck Love" with Trippie Redd follow closely at over 700 million streams each.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A new music video was released earlier this month from X's estate for his Bad Vibes Forever track "School Shooters" with Lil Wayne.

One of the rapper's accused killers, Dedrick Williams, asked a judge this week for his early release from prison because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision has not yet been reached in that case.

Continue streaming "Moonlight" so it can finally hit one billion streams and cement XXXTentacion's legacy even further.