If you're a loyal follower and supporter of XXXTentacion, you've likely already heard "Heart Eater" over and over again. The song was unofficially released as a leftover from his second studio album ?, hitting SoundCloud as a leak last year. After the Florida-raised superstar passed away, it was unclear what would happen to his existing unreleased music. We've already received one full posthumous album from the late Jahseh Onfroy and a second, titled Bad Vibes Forever, is officially on the way. His estate recently released "Royalty" with Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don and Vybz Kartel as the lead single and it looks like it may be time for us to get the second official release from BVF.

A new upload to XXXTentacion's official Instagram page includes a voice memo that was recorded on April 12, 2018. Speaking about the video he envisioned for "Heart Eater," Jah says that he wanted to include his ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, in the clip. "I'll include my ex in a weird way," he says. "I feel like tying her into it makes the video amazing and it almost, like, really captures everyone's minds and gives me the power that I truly deserve."

The following video shows footage of Geneva, who previously accused XXXTentacion of serious domestic abuse claims. Fans have identified the woman in the video as Geneva, noting that she has shared the same clip on her personal story. She is pictured bloody, carrying a heart in her hands and taking a bite out of it.

The official release date has not been announced yet for "Heart Eater." Watch the preview below.