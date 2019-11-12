It's been over one year since the passing of 20-year-old XXXTentacion, one of the most influential artists of his generation. The broken soul touched millions of like-minded individuals around the world, becoming one of the most-streamed musicians of all time in his short career. Who knows what could have been if he had not lost his life in June of 2018. The late rapper has been memorialized by way of his posthumous Skins album, which was unfortunately not well-received by fans at all. His second posthumous effort will soon be released and, alongside the fresh music, we also have a chance to cop some gear from his BAD clothing brand.

In a new teaser clip uploaded to Jahseh's Instagram story, the artist can be heard speaking about the creation of Bad Vibes Forever. "Okay, so my current focus is creation and evolution," begins XXX. "Every day, you evolve. You are the actor in your own movie. You get to be anybody you want to be."

Closing out the video is the official announcement of a pop-up shop at Alchemist in Miami, lasting two days from November 16 to November 17. Interestingly enough, the upcoming album is referred to as XXXTentacion's "final album," meaning that we will no longer be receiving musical gifts from the late star posthumously.

Keep your eyes peeled for Bad Vibes Forever, Vol. 1 and be sure to head to the pop-up if you're in town.