New week, new sales projections. Just a few days ago, we received new albums from Roddy Ricch, French Montana, and the late XXXTentacion. Fans were excited to consume all three projects, picking out their top choices over the weekend and determining that Ricch's debut studio album is the strongest of the three. The sales numbers will end up reflecting that at the end of the week (unless something crazy happens).

According to Hits Daily Double, the leading source when it comes to album sales and charting figures, Roddy Ricch is currently engaged in a three-way fight for the top debut of the week. With an estimation of 75K to 85K equivalent album units moved in its first week, Roddy's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is expected to be the top-selling rap debut of the week. He has some competition if he wants to start off at the pole position on the Billboard 200 though. The Who and Camila Cabello's releases are currently anticipated to clock in near-identical numbers.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

In terms of the other hip-hop releases, XXXTentacion will end up somewhere near the 70K mark. French Montana just got out of the hospital after a health scare but apparently, that wasn't enough to get the masses interested in his drop. The New York rapper is expected to move only 20K units.

Of course, with the sudden passing of Juice WRLD, there is a chance that his albums will shoot up to the top of the charts this week. Already, "Lucid Dreams" is at No. 1 on the Apple Music report.

What do you make of these results?