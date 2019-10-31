It's starting to feel like Forbes releases a new list every week. This time, the well-regarded magazine and website is ranking the entertainers and celebrities who are earning the most cash from the afterlife.

In a new list released by Forbes, their researchers have determined how much some of the most famous deceased personalities are making these days. Some of the names on this list, like Michael Jackson, should be relatively obvious to predict. Others are more of a shock. Dominating the scoreboard is the King of Pop, whose estate earned an estimated $60 million in the last twelve months. The late Elvis Presley notched second place with $39 million and Bob Marley's family got a cool $20 million from his catalog.



Representing hip-hop, and also marking two of the youngest people on this unfortunate list, Nipsey Hussle and XXXTentacion appear at the tenth and eleventh spots respectively. Hussle's estate took home a nice $11 million off his legacy and XXXTentacion's posthumous releases have netted his team $10 million.

Of course, we wish none of these names were present on this list. It's sad to think of how both Nipsey and XXX could have continued changing the world, as well as other rappers like Mac Miller, Fredo Santana, and more. Take a look at the full ranking here.



