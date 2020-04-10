XXXTentacion & Lil Wayne "School Shooters" Video Released

The new video for XXXTentacion and Lil Wayne's "School Shooters" is a public service announcement about bullying.

There has been a horrifying rise in the number of school shootings in the United States in recent years. When it was announced that XXXTentacion and Lil Wayne's song "School Shooters" would be getting a new music video, fans of the late Florida rapper were excited to see what would come of it. Despite his controversial past, XXXTentacion was outspoken in his fight against bullying in the months leading to his death.

The Bad Vibes Forever cut has officially been granted a video release, directed by Elf Rivera, and it is dedicated to all those who lost their lives in the Parkland shooting.

"School Shooters" begins with a message for Anthony Borges and the seventeen victims of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School. A photo of XXXTentacion with Borges is shown before the video begins, showing a bullying scene in the school bathroom. A gang of boys makes fun of a teenager who voices that he is fed up with them constantly picking on him.

The short film features terrifying scenes of children running for their lives, police combatting the situation with gunfire of their own, and Lil Wayne rapping on top of a cop car. It ends with an important message about the effects of bullying.

Watch the video above.