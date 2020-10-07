Two legends gone far too soon. XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD may be crossing paths one last time, but that's as long as DJ Scheme stays true to whatever he's teasing.

The one-year anniversary of Juice WRLD's death is nearing, marking the passing of one of the shiniest stars in the music industry. Yesterday, we remembered his freestyle ability, looking back to his second time on Tim Westwood TV where he went off the dome for an hour. Today, it looks like new music could be coming out soon.

DJ Scheme is well-known for his connection to both artists. He was a close friend to Juice WRLD and was XXXTentacion's personal DJ. So, when he starts teasing a song between both late artists, you know it could actually be happening.

"Bad vibes 999," wrote Scheme on Twitter, adding a winky face.

Instantly, the fans were overjoyed about this potential link-up, wishing for more content from both XXX and Juice. When somebody asked Scheme to stay true to his word, he offered more insight into what could be in the works.

"Working hard to make this happen as we speak," he wrote.

This would be a huge moment for fans of both artists, who have been grasping to find anything unreleased from X and Juice.

Posthumously, XXXTentacion has released two albums, Skins and Bad Vibes Forever. Juice WRLD's team posthumously released the chart-topping album Legends Never Die this year.

LLJ & LLJW.