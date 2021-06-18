Over the last few years, the Hip-Hop community has lost entirely too many of its promising young stars. Fans have suffered back-to-back-to-back losses of incredible young artists such as Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, King Von, Lil Loaded and countless others. We've lost nearly an entire generation of rising stars to drugs and violence, but today, all attention is on the late Jaseh "XXXTentacion" Onfroy and Jimmy Wopo, who were both tragically killed on June 18, 2018.



Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Three years ago today, the hearts of young Hip-Hop enthusiasts fell out of their chest when disturbing news about XXXTentacion quickly spread throughout the internet. Reports initially revealed that the Members Only artist had been shot outside of a Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and a traumatizing viral video of a lifeless XXX confirmed that the shooting had been fatal. That same day became even more difficult to stomach because Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was also killed at the age of 21.

Having passed away at 20 years old, XXXTentacion was just coming into his own with the critical acclaim and commercial success of his second studio album ?, and although his life was tragically cut short, the young Florida artist was somewhat of a vanguard for his generation. Jimmy Wopo was also making strides in his career as one of Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang artists, but sadly his story ended prematurely as well.

Check out some Twitter reactions to the three-year anniversary of XXXTentacion and Jimmy Wopo's deaths below.

Rest in peace, XXXTentacion, and rest in peace, Jimmy Wopo.