XXXTentacion & 03 Greedo Appear On Yung Bans' New Song "Ready Set Go"

Alex Zidel
July 24, 2019 14:17
Ready Set Go
Yung Bans Feat. 03 Greedo & XXXTENTACION

XXXTentacion came up with the hook.


For weeks, people have been wondering what kind of contributions XXXTentacion made to Yung Bans' album before he passed away. For over one year, we've been missing Jahseh Onfroy, who was taken away from us far too soon. The rapper was one of the most influential forces of the younger generation and his loss hit people hard. His name was listed twice on Bans' debut album tracklist, including on an interlude and on a song with 03 Greedo. Finally, the album was released and we can hear the highly-anticipated track in all its glory.

Misunderstood arrived late last night and people immediately gravitated toward the song with 03 Greedo and XXXTentacion. This particular track is pretty special, especially considering the current status of both featured artists. XXXTentacion was tragically murdered last year and his music has been trickling out since his death. As for 03 Greedo, the California rapper is in prison for the next twenty years. We've still been hearing tons of music from Greedo but this marks the first time he, Bans and XXX are on the same track together.

From the sound of the phone call inserted at the end of the song, XXXTentacion came up with the hook and was excited to record it. The preceding track features even more of his conversation with Yung Bans.

What do you think of "Ready Set Go?"

Quotable Lyrics:

Ready, set, go, Ksubi on my clothes
Balmain on my toes, I can't trust these hoes
I can't do these numbers, I can't trust these 304s
And this the 103, yeah, I'm from the West Coast

