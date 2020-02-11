A former UCF football player has been killed in a reported shooting outside of a popular restaurant in Wynwood, Miami and one man has been arrested in connection to the murder. XXXTentacion associate Tankhead, also known as Tankhead666, was detained in relation to a shooting outside of KUSH in a heavy foot-traffic area of the city. Local rapper Jose Trimaine Jose, 28-years-old, has been identified as the victim with one other man being taken to the hospital. The shooting took place on Friday at approximately 2 PM. Tankhead was arrested in another state before being transported back to Miami, where he is currently in police custody. A motive is currently unknown.

Tankhead recently appeared as part of a video interview series on VladTV, representing the Members Only collective and explaining his role as XXXTentacion's enforcer according to Complex. Tank was not paid to be security for the late rapper but he considered himself a guardian of the star, explaining that he found himself in an "enforcer" role. The rapper, whose real name is Lynwood Walker III, was also featured on several songs with XXXTentacion, frequently appearing on the Members Only collaborative projects.

As more information is revealed, we will continue to keep you updated.

