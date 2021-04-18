XV Shares New Project "Soil"

Rapper XV has remained a favorite from the blog era. Projects like Everybody's Nobody received the utmost praise as many began to take notice of his skillset. He continued pushing the boundary musically while maintaining a firm grip on his lyrical prowess on projects like Vizzy Zone and Zero Heroes.

XV has continued to flood the streets with new music over the past few years but in the last few months, he's made a strong indication that he has big plans ahead. On Friday, he blessed fans with a brand new three-song effort titled, Soil. The project spotlights his pen game while Mike Summers holds down the production on all three songs.

Check out the latest project from XV below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song from the project.