mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

XV Shares His First Song Of The Year, "Ascend"

Noah C
January 12, 2020 15:09
0 Views
00
0
Squarian Entertainment LLCSquarian Entertainment LLC
Squarian Entertainment LLC

Ascend
XV

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

XV aims to be as prolific in 2020 as he was in 2019.


In 2019, XV returned from a hiatus that spanned several years. He shared a message for his fans that explained his absence: "I just needed to take time out to realize my true gifts and potential, so I can maximize my efforts this time around to really bring a wave of dope, new positive change." That update was followed by a four-track EP, Day Ones, which dropped in June. She shared a mixtape, The Dude With The Strap Back Dad Hat, that same month. Wait, there's more. In December, the Wichita-bred rapper dropped another EP, Rough Draft. Evidently, XV is back and in full force. 

This week, he shared two new singles, titled "Ascend" and "Don't Sleep". Both tracks are produced by Seven and will likely appear on XV's forthcoming LP, slated for a February release. 

According to his website, aside from music releases, XV has merch drops, a book launch, a tour and much more in store for 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

Went the distance, took a loss in a split decision
Quick collisions with friends who didn't get the vision
I been given this mission, so I go hunnid like ----
Wanted like Morgan Freeman, now brought her like I've been teething 

XV
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  0
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
XV new song ascend don't sleep Seven kansas
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS XV Shares His First Song Of The Year, "Ascend"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject