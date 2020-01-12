XV Shares His First Song Of The Year, "Ascend"

In 2019, XV returned from a hiatus that spanned several years. He shared a message for his fans that explained his absence: "I just needed to take time out to realize my true gifts and potential, so I can maximize my efforts this time around to really bring a wave of dope, new positive change." That update was followed by a four-track EP, Day Ones, which dropped in June. She shared a mixtape, The Dude With The Strap Back Dad Hat, that same month. Wait, there's more. In December, the Wichita-bred rapper dropped another EP, Rough Draft. Evidently, XV is back and in full force.

This week, he shared two new singles, titled "Ascend" and "Don't Sleep". Both tracks are produced by Seven and will likely appear on XV's forthcoming LP, slated for a February release.

According to his website, aside from music releases, XV has merch drops, a book launch, a tour and much more in store for 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

Went the distance, took a loss in a split decision

Quick collisions with friends who didn't get the vision

I been given this mission, so I go hunnid like ----

Wanted like Morgan Freeman, now brought her like I've been teething