XV Makes His Triumphant Return With "Day Ones" EP

It's been quite a while since we heard new music from XV. In fact, it's been a few years. The rapper posted a letter last year to his fans explaining his absence, saying that he's dealt with a lot of internal struggles and he felt that he needed to rewire himself. "I just needed to take time out to realize my true gifts and potential, so I can maximize my efforts this time around to really bring a wave of dope, new positive change," he wrote to his fans. More than a year later, and he's returned with his new project, Day Ones.

Laced up with four new tracks, XV blessed us with his new project earlier today. The project features Yonas with production being handled from Seven, Big Jerm, !llmind, and more.

Peep the project below.