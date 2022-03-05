mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

XV Is Just As Cold As Ever On "Winter Wolves"

Taiyo Coates
March 05, 2022 16:56
Winter Wolves
XV

XV is back and doesn't fail to deliver.


On his first full-length album since 2019, XV continues to set the standard over menacing Mike Summers production. Winter Wolves is a sub heavy, gritty, hard hitting project, just as cold as the season it references. Howls can be heard throughout the album, evoking the wolf moniker and fitting the cover art/thematic aspects perfectly.

XV hasn't lost a beat, experimenting with flows and patterns as he's been known to do after decades in this game. The project features the likes of Caleb Carnell, Jeezmino, and Tarik, all of which make solid contributions to an overall nice body of work.

Listen to Winter Wolves below:

TRACKLIST

1. ROAD LESS TRAVELED
2. MARCH TO WINTER
3. WOLVES OUT
4. CREEP
5. BLACK SHEEP
6. MATTHEW 7:15
7. WOLF IN SHEEPSKIN
8. IN THE HOUSE
9. EVERYBODY EATS
10. FOOD FOR THE SOLE

XV winter wolves
