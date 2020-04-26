XV Drop Off New Short EP "With Gods Among Us"

Wichita, Kansas has a vibrant music scene but it's definitely not rooted in hip-hop. Even so, XV has been making noise since emerging in the Soundcloud era and continues to put his city on. XV has put in a decade of work at this point but it was his project, Zero Heroes that really got his career poppin'.

Early this month, he celebrated the nine-year anniversary since the release of the project. However, he also committed to delivering some new music for his fans. This week, he dropped off a quick three-track project that taps into a more spiritual side, called, With Gods Among Us. The rapper's new project is only three tracks in length with appearances from Freddy High and Sez Batters who both contribute to "Authentic."