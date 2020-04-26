mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

XV Drop Off New Short EP "With Gods Among Us"

Aron A.
April 26, 2020 16:00
112 Views
00
0
CoverCover

With Gods Among Us
XV

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

XV is back with a quick three-track EP.


Wichita, Kansas has a vibrant music scene but it's definitely not rooted in hip-hop. Even so, XV has been making noise since emerging in the Soundcloud era and continues to put his city on. XV has put in a decade of work at this point but it was his project, Zero Heroes that really got his career poppin'.

Early this month, he celebrated the nine-year anniversary since the release of the project. However, he also committed to delivering some new music for his fans. This week, he dropped off a quick three-track project that taps into a more spiritual side, called, With Gods Among Us. The rapper's new project is only three tracks in length with appearances from Freddy High and Sez Batters who both contribute to "Authentic."

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES XV Drop Off New Short EP "With Gods Among Us"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject