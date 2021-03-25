After singer LaTocha Scott told TMZ that Xscape and SWV would definitely be facing off on Verzuz, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz moved in to confirm. Fans of 1990s R&B have been repeatedly calling for the Verzuz gods to get these two legendary groups together and the powers that be finally made it happen. The next Verzuz will feature icons Earth, Wind, and Fire along with the Isley Brothers on Easter Sunday on April 4 for some good old-fashioned Soul music. Weeks later, Verzuz will appropriately celebrate 4/20 with Method Man and Redman.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

Regarding her appearance, Xscape's LaTocha Scott said, "It's happening. It's happening now. May 8th. Y'all better check it out!" She teased SWV by saying, "Coco, bring your vocals baby!" All the members of Xscape are participating, unlike a few of the other group acts that have appeared on the series. "Everybody's been asking about it. So, when they're asking, we're ready," said Scott. "We're never going down from a battle. We're ready for it. It's great for the culture."



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Verzuz shared a flyer for the event on its Instagram page to add to the already rising hype around the celebration of R&B. Check out LaTocha's video below where she spills the beans and read through the flyer, as well. What hits do you want to hear these two groups of ladies bring to the Verzuz stage?

