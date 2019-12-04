The XFL has officially revealed the uniforms and helmet designs for all eight teams, which includes the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Tampa Bay Vipers, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, and Seattle Dragons.

Scroll through the tweets embedded below for a look at each of the unis.

The league's eight teams have been divided into two divisions - East and West. The East is comprised of the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, and Tampa Bay Vipers, while the West includes the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, and Seattle Dragons.

The XFL season will kick off on Saturday, February 8, the week after Super Bowl LIIV. The first game will take place at Audi Field, as the D.C. Defenders host the Seattle Dragons at 2pm ET, airing on ABC. That matchup will be followed by a FOX broadcast at 5pm ET, pitting the Los Angeles Wildcats against the Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium.

Week 1 will continue on Sunday, February 9 as the New York Guardians host the Tampa Bay Vipers at 2 p.m. ET (FOX), while the St. Louis BattleHawks face off against the Dallas Renegades at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Each team will play five home and five away games between February 8 and April 12, followed by one round of two playoff games April 18-19 and a championship game on April 26. All XFL games will air weekly on ABC and FOX, complemented by games on cable ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2.