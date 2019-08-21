The XFL has today revealed the eight team names and logos for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to kickoff in February following the Super Bowl.

The league previously announced that the eight XFL teams will be split between the East & West, including: DC, New York, St. Louis and Tampa in the East and Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle in the West.

The XFL team names are as follows:

Dallas Renegades DC Defenders Houston Roughnecks Los Angeles Wildcats New York Guardians Seattle Dragons St. Louis BattleHawks Tampa Bay Vipers

The XFL will kick off on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Games will air weekly on ABC and FOX, complemented by games on cable ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2. The schedule will feature back-to-back games starting Saturday afternoons at 2pm ET as well as two additional games on Sunday afternoons.

The games will be played at the following stadiums: Dallas (Globe Life Park in Arlington), Houston (TDECU Stadium), Los Angeles (StubHub Center), New York (MetLife Stadium), Seattle (Century Link Field), St. Louis (The Dome At America’s Center), Tampa Bay (Raymond James Stadium) and Washington D.C. (Audi Field).

