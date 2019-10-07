Unless you've been living under a rock for the last year, then you know about how the XFL is coming back in 2020 after a nearly 20-year hiatus. The XFL underwent one season back in the early 2000s and after a disastrous inaugural campaign, WWE president Vince McMahon decided to shut it down. Now, McMahon is convinced the league will work this time around and he's gearing up for a huge comeback season once the NFL finishes up the Super Bowl.

Today, the XFL got one step closer to their season as they announced their brand new draft format which is pretty incredible, to say the least. Each of the league's eight teams will have 71 players and prior to the draft, each team will be provided a quarterback. From there, each team will go through 70 draft rounds that are broken down into five phases.

The first phase of the draft is 10 rounds and will see quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends get taken. From there, the second phase is 10 rounds of the offensive line, while phase three is 10 rounds of the defensive front seven. On day two of the draft, phase four will see ten rounds of the defensive backfield and in the final phase, there are 30 rounds where teams can pick whatever position they want.

A plethora of players have already declared for the draft and based on this format, it's certainly going to be chaotic. Hopefully, the play out on the field is just as ambitious.