What was once a promising startup, has now gone by the wayside. Ah yes, the XFL. Almost 20 years ago now, the XFL burst onto the scene as the creation of WWE president, Vince McMahon. The first season turned out to be a failure as the product was more of a sideshow than an actual football league. Over a decade later, McMahon revealed that the XFL would be making a comeback and that it would be better than ever.

In February of this year, the new-look XFL made its debut and it was promising, to say the least. Unfortunately, the Coronavirus came in and ruined everything. The league decided to cancel its inaugural season but promised fans that it would be back and better than ever, in 2021. Well, it turns out that won't be the case as according to Darren Rovell, the league filed for bankruptcy.

This news comes shortly after reports detailing how the league fired all of its employees during a 10-minute pre-recorded conference call. Based on the way things were going, a motion for bankruptcy shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

Once again, we are subjected to the unfortunate demise of a league that was promising us Spring football. Clearly, sports fans can't have nice things.