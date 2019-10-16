Antonio Brown is still holding out hope that he'll be able to return to the NFL this season, as evidenced by his recent #FreeAB hashtag on social media, but it looks like it'll be a cold day in hell if that happens. Even the XFL has no interest in the four-time All-Pro receiver.

Following the XFL's inaugural draft on Tuesday, the league's official twitter account took a jab at Brown, playing into the #FreeAB hashtag.

Brown has been quite active on social media in recent weeks, including his recent instagram live video, during which he described himself as the best receiver in the game and encouraged his supporters to reach out to the Patriots on his behalf.

“[If] you guys follow the Patriots, tell them to call me,” Brown says. “They still gotta pay me, so might as well let me earn it.”

Brown recently filed an NFL-record nine grievances in an effort to recoup all of the money he lost when he was released by the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots, which works out to approximately $40 million. Thus far, neither team has paid AB as they wait for the NFL to conclude their investigation into sexual assault allegations filed against him.

In the meantime, he can cross the Houston Roughnecks, New York Guardians and St. Louis BattleHawks off his list of potential suitors.