Vince McMahon's reboot of the XFL appeared as though it was going to be a fruitful endeavor. That was until, of course, the league had to completely shut down operations due to the Coronavirus. Despite promising to come back the following year, the XFL terminated all of its employees and then filed for bankruptcy. It was a shocking development to a story that looked as though it was actually going to be positive.

Now, McMahon is going to be in for yet another legal battle as former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck is suing the WWE president for wrongful termination. As reported by Daniel Kaplan of the Athletic, Luck is looking to receive some of the money he missed out on due to his firing. Of course, Luck and his legal team feel as though this dismissal was unjust.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"Despite fulfilling his obligations as Commissioner and CEO since May 30, 2018, Mr. Luck was wrongfully terminated by Alpha Entertainment LLC ("Alpha"), an affiliate of Defendant, on April 9, 2020," the court documents read. "Thus, Alpha has repudiated Mr. Luck's employment agreement. Mr. Luck brings this action for breach of contract and declaratory judgment against McMahon."

This is a huge development in the XFL saga so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to provide you with the latest information.

[Via]