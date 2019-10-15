The XFL has formally announced the eight quarterbacks that have been assigned to each team for the inaugural season, as the league officially kicked off a two-day draft to fill out the 71-man rosters.

Those QBs, and the teams they have been assigned to, are as follows:

Dallas Renegades: Landry Jones, former Steelers backup who played under Renegades coach Bob Stoops at Oklahoma.

DC Defenders: Cardale Jones, Ohio State Buckeyes star who spent a season with the Bills and two as a reserve for the Chargers.

Houston Roughnecks: Phillip Walker, starred at Temple before a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts.

Los Angeles Wildcats: Luis Perez, who most recently played in the AAF. Is also a professional bowler.

New York Guardians: Matt McGloin, played for the Oakland Raiders from 2013-16, including seven starts (1-6 record).

Seattle Dragons: Brandon Silvers, drafted by the AAF's Memphis Express, split time with Johnny Manziel.

St. Louis BattleHawks: Jordan Ta'amu, started at Ole Miss for two seasons. Went undrafted in 2019.

Tampa Bay Vipers: Aaron Murray, ex-Georgia Bulldogs star who spent four seasons in the NFL before signing with the AAF's Atlanta Legends.

The XFL will kick off on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Games will air weekly on ABC and FOX, complemented by games on cable ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2. The schedule will feature back-to-back games starting Saturday afternoons at 2pm ET as well as two additional games on Sunday afternoons.

The games will be played at the following stadiums: Dallas (Globe Life Park in Arlington),Houston (TDECU Stadium), Los Angeles (StubHub Center), New York (MetLife Stadium), Seattle(Century Link Field), St. Louis (The Dome At America’s Center), Tampa Bay (Raymond James Stadium) and Washington D.C. (Audi Field).