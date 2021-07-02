Space Jam: A New Legacy is coming out in just two weeks from today and fans are excited to finally see how the entire movie turned out. We have gotten a ton of promotional materials for the movie and for now, it still remains unclear as to what the plot really is about. Either way, LeBron James has been doing a lot to get people excited about the new movie, and one of the ways in which he has done that is through exclusive sneakers.

The latest Space Jam-themed shoe to be revealed is a collaboration with Xbox called “Wile E. x Roadrunner." Of course, Wile E. Coyote and Roadrunner make up the most iconic Looney Tunes rivalry, and with this new shoe, we get a mismatched pair that is dedicated to each character. The brown model has the Wile E. Coyote look to it, while the vibrant blue and orange model is all about Roadrunner. This model also has an Xbox controller modeled after it, which will certainly impress the gamers out there.

These are slated to drop through the SNKRS app on Thursday, July 15th for $220 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not these are kicks you would think about copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike