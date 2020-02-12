On Tuesday night, the official Xbox social media accounts teased a special collaboration with Jordan Brand in the lead up to NBA All-Star Weekend. The teaser video, simply captioned "Get ready to redefine the game," featured both Xbox and Jumpman logos in red and black, along with the date '2.13.2020.'

Official release details have not yet been announced, but we have learned that Xbox designed a special edition game Jumpman console, complete with two matching controllers, to commemorate the launch of the "Red Cement" Air Jordan 3s.

This isn't the first time that Xbox has joined force with Jordan Brand. The two previously linked up in 2018 for a limited edition Air Jordan 1 Mid, as well as a collection of "Black Cement" Air Jordan III consoles. Stay tuned for more details regarding their latest collab, and click here for a closer look at those upcoming "Red Cement" Air Jordan 3s.