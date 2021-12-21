Over the past few months, Adidas and Xbox have been teaming up for some dope sneaker collabs. The console is celebrating its 20th anniversary, so it only makes sense that they would team up with a brand like Adidas to bring forth some interesting sneakers. So far, the Adidas Forum Tech Boost has proven to be an appropriate silhouette for the Xbox's color scheme, and today, the Forum Boost got its third dose of Xbox aesthetics.

As you can see in the images below, the shoe is mostly black, while a bit of green can be found close to the midsole. The midsole itself is protected by some translucent plastic, although you can clearly see the Boost that is hiding inside. From there, we also have an Xbox symbol near the back heel, which will immediately make you think of the button that is found on most consoles. Overall, you can't go wrong with these if you're a gamer.

This brand new Xbox x Adidas sneaker has already hit the market, and can be found over at Adidas.com for $140 USD. Let us know what you think about this brand new collaboration, in the comments section below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas