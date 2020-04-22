It's about due time for the next generation of consoles to rollout, with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 currently tapped for a general "Holidays 2020" release. And while Sony has been keeping their cards close to the chest, Microsoft has been rather forthcoming with details surrounding their anticipated Series X machine, which looks to be an utter beast when it comes to the specs. And while we have yet to hear much about the future of the games themselves, IGN has revealed a new glimpse of the console's logo, as recently patented by Microsoft.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It's as of yet officially confirmed, but the trademark is indeed the real deal, and seems to point to the logo's possible inclusion on a variety of different items -- some more likely and logical than others. After all, who doesn't want to have an officially licensed fire extinguisher adorned with the latest Xbox insignia? Either way, all signs point to this being the new logo of the Series X console, and could very well signal another burst of information to come.

Check it out for yourself below, and sound off -- will you be copping yourself an Xbox Series X at launch, or are you a PlayStation loyalist?

